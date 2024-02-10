[Teams] Tottenham vs Brighton: Confirmed line-ups from north London

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to break into the top four with a win over Brighton at the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

Spurs head into the weekend action sitting fifth in the table, but they’re just two points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa so they can leapfrog their rivals into the Champions League qualification spots with a win today.

Ange Postecoglou has made two changes from the side that were held to a 2-2 draw away to Everton last weekend but Guglielmo Vicario keeps his place in goal once again. Pedro Porro also retains his place at right-back for Tottenham while Destiny Udogie starts once again on the opposite side of defence.

Cristian Romero marshals the Tottenham back four and he’s partnered by the fit-again Micky van de Ven so Radu Dragusin has to settle for a place among the substitutes this afternoon.

Rodrigo Bentancur keeps his place in midfield and he’s joined by Pape Matar Sarr in the middle of the park. Pierre Emile Hojbjerg is the man to make way as he joins Yves Bissouma and Oliver Skipp on the bench.

James Maddison keeps his place in the attacking midfield role for Tottenham after returning to full fitness recently. Dejan Kulusevski is recalled to start in attack after being on the bench against Everton. Brenan Johnson is the man to make way.

Hueng min Son is back in the squad after returning from the Asian Cup in midweek but he has to settle for a place on the bench. Richarlison keeps his place up front after scoring both of Tottenham’s goals against Everton while Timo Werner also keeps his place on the left flank.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Werner

Subs: Forster, Royal, Davies, Dragusin, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Johnson, Son

Brighton

Steele, Lamptey, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Gilmour, Lallana, Buonanotte, Welbeck, Mitoma

Subs: Verbruggen, Webster, Moder, Baleba, Ferguson, Fati, Veltman, Baker-Boaitey, O’Mahony