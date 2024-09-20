West Ham plot swoop to sign Brighton star Julio Enciso

West Ham United are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Julio Enciso next year, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Seagulls have developed an excellent scouting network and have been showing their ability to spot young talents from all around the world at an early age in recent years.

Brighton have enjoyed the most success signing youngsters from South America with Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister the prime examples of that. Both have left the club for big money to join Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

Enciso is another player – who has showcased his qualities in the Premier League after joining the South Coast side a couple of years ago and now, Fichajes reports that Brighton could be open to cashing in on him next summer.

The player will enter the final year of his current contract at the end of this season and the possibility is that he may not renew his deal at AMEX Stadium so Brighton would be looking to let him for a fee of at least £29m to avoid losing him for free in 2026.

Enciso to West Ham

The report says West Ham are closely following his situation and are prepared to make a potential swoop to lure him to the London Stadium if he eventually leaves next year.

The 20-year-old is an attacking midfielder but can also play on the left flank. He is a highly talented player, can link up the play, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and is also efficient in playing threading passes between the lines.

The youngster could become a top-class player in future if he can continue developing. However, his recent injury problems have hampered his development a bit and if he can overcome it then he would be a great coup for West Ham with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature in 2025.