Jadon Sancho to start | Predicted Chelsea XI vs West Ham

Chelsea are the only top six side from the Premier League without a midweek game. The Blues kickstart matchday five with a visit to West Ham’s London Stadium on Saturday, September 21st for the 12:30 match.

Having beaten Bournemouth last time around, they will look to overcome their fellow Londoners on Saturday to continue a decent run of form under Enzo Maresca. This is how they are likely to line-up:

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez kept his first clean sheet of the Premier League season against Bournemouth and will be entrusted with a spot in the starting eleven against West Ham.

Defenders – Malo Gusto is injured and will be on the sidelines until the first week of October, so Axel Disasi could keep his place as the right-back with Marc Cucurella playing on the left side of Chelsea’s defence.

Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana are rapidly becoming Enzo Maresca’s preferred defensive partnership and there are no changes expected in the heart of Chelsea’s backline for their visit to West Ham.

Fernandez and Sancho to start

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez was absent from Chelsea’s squad due to an illness last weekend against Bournemouth but is expected to make his return versus West Ham on Saturday. The Argentine midfielder will replace Renato Veiga in the starting eleven, in a double pivot next to Moises Caicedo.

Noni Madueke is set to start on the right wing but a change could occur on the left. Pedro Neto will likely be replaced by Jadon Sancho after his man-of-the-match performance against the Cherries last weekend having come off the bench in the second half. Meanwhile, the former Wolves man has not yet performed up to standard since joining Chelsea in the summer.

Cole Palmer will start as the number 10 once again.

Forward – In spite of Christopher Nkunku’s match-winner last weekend, Nicolas Jackson is the favourite to keep his place in the starting eleven as Chelsea’s solitary forward.

Here is how the Blues could line-up on paper: