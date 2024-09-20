Tottenham preparing to submit a formal offer to sign Guerra

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to submit a formal proposal to sign Valencia star Javi Guerra in the upcoming winter window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Lilywhites bolstered the engine room by purchasing Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall this summer. However, both are still very young and need time to develop their careers.

Although Spurs added reinforcements in the midfield department in the recently concluded window, they also sold Giovani Lo Celso and Oliver Skipp. Moreover, Piere-Emile Hojbejrg left the club on loan to join Olympique de Marseille.

Therefore, the North London club have room to add new faces in this area and Fichajes states that Ange Postecoglou is keen on hiring Guerra after being impressed by his displays in recent times.

Spurs are already preparing to submit a formal proposal to sign the Spaniard with Valencia wanting around £29m to let their star man leave. But, Postecoglou’s side have no intention of matching the price and are looking to negotiate it down.

Guerra to Tottenham

After coming through Los Ches’ youth system, the 21-year-old has established himself as a regular starter for his boyhood club in recent times. He is a versatile player as he can play in the box-to-box role and the attacking midfield position, moreover, he has the attributes to play as a deep-lying playmaker.

He is 6ft 1in tall and dynamic. Additionally, the youngster is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines and also works hard without possession.

Tottenham like to sign young and talented players and Guerra falls into that category perfectly. The midfielder has the potential to become a high-class player in future so he could turn out to be a shrewd acquisition for the Lilywhites if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his signature in the January window to reinforce the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against Arsenal last weekend, Spurs bounced back after coming away victorious over Coventry City in the EFL Cup-third round fixture in midweek. So, they’ll feel a bit confident before taking on Brentford in the Premier League this weekend.