Man Utd plot swoop to sign Sverre Nypan in January

Manchester United are reportedly considering signing Rosenborg star Sverre Nypan in January, as per GiveMeSport.

After acquiring the minority stake at the Red Devils, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken over the football side of the proceedings at Old Trafford and he first decided to revamp the requirement department ahead of the summer window.

Omar Barrada has been appointed as the CEO, while Dan Ashworth has joined the club as the sporting director. Moreover, Jason Wilcox has also been appointed as the new technical director.

The new look United decided to strengthen the first-team squad by signing five new acquisitions this summer. But, along with that, they also focused on adding new faces to the academy.

Malian youngster Sekou Kone joined the club, while Samuel Lusale has recently signed. Moreover, Chido Obi Martin is set to become a new Man Utd player, the deal is pending due to the Premier League ratification process.

Now, it seems another new youngster is on Man Utd’s radar. GiveMeSport states that the Red Devils are interested in Nypan having been impressed by his displays after keeping a close eye on his development in recent times and are now planning to make a potential swoop in January.

Nypan to Man Utd

United’s plan is to sign him in the winter and then let him stay at Rosenborg until the end of this season to continue playing football and develop his career.

The 17-year-old is a technically gifted player and is comfortable playing in the box-to-box role. Moreover, he can be deployed in the attacking midfield position.

The youngster has already been playing regular first-team football for Rosenborg in the Norwegian top-flight at this tender age and has played almost 50 games.

Additionally, he featured against Man Utd in pre-season this summer and was one of the standout performers in that encounter. The midfielder has scored five goals and registered six assists in 17 starts this season, including a hat-trick against Lillestrom.

Nypan has the potential to become a top-class player in future so he would be a shrewd acquisition for United with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his signature in the winter window.