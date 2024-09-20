Man Utd still want to sign Ederson from Atalanta



According to TNT Sports Brazil, Atalanta midfielder Ederson remains on the radar of Manchester United.

The Brazilian was one of the stand-out performers for Atalanta during the 2023/24 season as they finished 4th in Serie A and won the Europa League title. He was linked with a high-profile move away from the Serie A outfit and United were one of the clubs linked with him during the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils reportedly submitted a bid worth £42 million for the South American star, but Atalanta were reluctant to lose him before the transfer deadline. United eventually recruited Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain to bolster their midfield but TNT Sports Brazil claim that the 25-year-old is still in the sights of the club.

Possible deal

United signed Ugarte from PSG before the transfer window closed last month. The Uruguayan is a hard-working midfielder who is strong in duels and tackles. He should be an upgrade on Casemiro, who has been on the decline over the last 12 months.

Regardless of his arrival, the Red Devils could be eyeing another midfielder in the prime of his career. There is a possibility that Casemiro could be offloaded next year while Christian Eriksen could also leave when his contract expires on June 30.

Ederson would be a fantastic signing for United, considering he can operate in the defensive and central midfield roles. The Brazilian is a good b0x-to-box midfielder. He was brilliant during the recent Champions League outing against Arsenal.

The former Salernitana man won an impressive 8 duels against the London giants and won a penalty from a Thomas Partey foul. Atalanta failed to capitalise on the spot kick. Matteo Retegui was twice denied by David Raya in spectacular fashion.

Ederson has the traits to suit the demands of the Premier League and we won’t be surprised if United return for his services next summer after parting ways with Casemiro and Eriksen.