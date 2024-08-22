Man Utd submit bid to sign Atalanta star Ederson

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a formal proposal to sign Atalanta star Ederson late in this transfer window, as per the Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Following Casemiro’s disappointing displays last season, the Red Devils have decided to sign a new midfielder as a potential long-term replacement for the Brazilian.

Although the former Real Madrid star displayed signs of improvement in the first game of this season against Fulham last weekend, it seems United are looking to push forward with their plan of signing a new midfielder regardless before the deadline.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte has widely been suggested as the primary target and they are reportedly progressing in talks to lure him to Old Trafford.

However, it appears Man Utd have alternative options as well in-case they can’t manage to secure Ugarte’s signature with Ederson being among them.

Ederson to Man Utd

Now, Pedulla reports that Man Utd held talks with Atalanta to sort out some paperwork of Rasmus Hojlund’s move that happened last summer and they submitted a £42m[€50m] offer during the meeting to sign Ederson.

The journalist says Man Utd have been following the South American over the last few years and they appreciate the player so they made an attempt to sign him.

However, Italian says that La Dea have rejected the proposal as they have no intention of letting their star man leave late in this transfer window.

Ederson is a defensive midfielder and is more of a play-breaker. However, he is comfortable with possession and has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders.

The midfielder enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, helping his side overcome more than six decades of trophy drought by winning the Europa League.

The 25-year-old is a talented player and could’ve been a shrewd acquisition for United had they managed to sign him. But, it looks like Ugarte is their primary target and are focused on hiring him before the deadline.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag’s side have already splashed over £130m to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Leny Yoro. So, it is going to be interesting to see how much money they’ll eventually spend this summer.