Tottenham interested in signing Real Madrid starlet Guler

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid star Arda Guler in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

Having burst onto the scene after displaying impressive performances for Fenerbahce last term, the 18-year-old attracted a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe.

It was reported during the summer window that Barcelona were the favourite to sign the midfielder but Los Blancos eventually swooped in and managed to hijack the deal from the Blaugrana.

However, upon moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Guler struggled with injury problems during the first few months of this season. He has returned to full fitness in recent times but the Turkish international has been finding it difficult to break into Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven.

So, according to the report by Sport, Guler could look to leave Real Madrid to find regular first-team action and develop his career. The report further claims that the midfielder is highly likely to leave on loan if he were to move away and Los Blancos are happy to let him leave.

Guler to Tottenham

Sport states that Tottenham have registered their interest in him and are ‘willing’ to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

However, the report says that signing Guler won’t be easy for the North London club as Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan are also eyeing a swoop for him with Real Madrid open to letting him join the Rossoneri after Brahim Diaz’s successful loan stint at the San Siro Stadium.

Guler is deemed one of the best young players in the world but it’s unlikely that he will get regular first-team football at Real Madrid as the competition is fierce there. So, leaving Real Madrid would be beneficial for Guler to play regularly and develop his career.

Tottenham could be an excellent destination for the midfielder if he leaves, however, Spurs might be more eager to sign him on a permanent deal rather than securing his signature on a loan deal.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can purchase Guler if he eventually leaves Real Madrid at the end of this campaign.