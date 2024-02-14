Arsenal won’t pay more than £43m to sign Amadou Onana



According to Dutch outlet Voetbal Krant, Arsenal won’t pay more than £43 million to purchase Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in the next transfer window.

The Belgian has developed into one of the most sought-after defensive midfielders in the Premier League and he could secure a bigger challenge away from the Toffees this summer. Arsenal have been linked with the 22-year-old on many occasions, but Voetbal Krant claim that they are unlikely to meet the £51 million asking price set by the Toffees.

The source add that the Gunners face a financial struggle and may not commit to paying more than £43 million for the once Lille midfielder. Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in signing the versatile star, but Voetbal Krant have not mentioned what the Blues would be willing to pay for his signature.

Talented star

Onana has been one of the outstanding performers for the Merseyside club this campaign. He has been a pivotal figure in the centre of the park with his ability to win possession through tackles and duels. The Belgian has also grabbed attention with his superb work rate over 90 minutes as well as his recovery pace.

Arsenal could do with someone with those attributes in the squad. They have Thomas Partey who has a similar profile, but the Ghanaian has spent more times on the sidelines than on the playing field this season. The ex-Atletico Madrid man has managed only 5 appearances due to multiple injury setbacks.

Mikel Arteta’s side seem clear that they won’t pay over £42 million for Onana. A deal could be done this summer if the midfielder makes a transfer request. Arsenal could also end up getting him for less if Everton don’t preserve their top-flight status. Arsenal’s main competition for the player could be Chelsea.

The Blues could lose a vital figure in Conor Gallagher this summer amid the lack of progress in contract talks. He will enter the final year of his deal and the club could decide to sell him. Onana is a more defensive-minded player than Gallagher. He could partner Moises Caicedo in midfield with Enzo Fernandez in the no.10 role.