Liverpool preparing to submit formal offer to sign Malen

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to submit a formal proposal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Donyell Malen in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

BVB were reportedly ready to cash-in on the Dutchman in the recently concluded winter window, but they never received any official offer so a deal didn’t materialise.

According to the report by Fichajes, having failed to sell the 25-year-old last time around, Dortmund will seek to cash-in on him this summer and they will be looking to bring as much money as possible from his departure.

The report further claims that Liverpool have registered a firm interest in signing Malen and they are preparing to launch an official proposal to lure the forward to Anfield ahead of next season.

Fichajes also states that Dortmund want a fee of around £34m to let the former PSV Eindhoven star leave and it wouldn’t be an issue for the Merseyside club to match the price. So, the Reds can manage to secure the forward’s signature for a reasonable fee should they make a concrete approach.

Malen to Liverpool

Malen is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals, can create chances for fellow attackers and also works extremely hard without possession.

The Dutchman is a talented player and could be a useful signing for the Merseyside club. However, after moving to Signal Iduna Park back in 2021, the 25-year-old has struggled to showcase his efficiency in front of the goal.

So, there is a question mark whether Malen possesses the necessary qualities to help Liverpool achieve their lofty ambitions if he were to move to Anfield in the upcoming transfer window.

Therefore, Liverpool could be better off exploring other options to reinforce their attacking department. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase Malen ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 3-1 victory over Burnley last weekend, Liverpool will face off against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime. So, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping to continue their winning run by beating the Bees.