Chelsea ready to intensify efforts to sign Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are looking to step up their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer window, according to Rudy Galetti.

The 25-year-old striker has established himself as one of the best goalscorers in world football and he helped Napoli win the league title last season. The Nigerian international scored 31 goals across all competitions.

He has been in impressive form this season as well, scoring eight goals across all competitions – this despite injury problems and missing a number of games while away at the AFCON.

Chelsea want to solve their goalscoring problems at the end of the season and they have identified the Napoli striker as their ideal target. According to Galetti, the Blues are ready to ‘speed things up’ and they could make contact with Napoli soon. They are looking to begin negotiations with the Italian club and they are ‘willing’ to pay the player’s release clause as well.

Osimhen has a release clause of around £110 million in his contract and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay up. The fact that they are willing to agree to Napoli’s demands will certainly give them a major advantage over the other clubs chasing the player. Not many clubs can afford to pay £110 million for a striker so Chelsea are well placed to get a deal done.

Osimhen could transform Chelsea

They struggled to score goals consistently last season and the Blues decided to invest in the Nicolas Jackson last summer. The former Villarreal striker has had a mediocre campaign so far and Mauricio Pochettino needs to bring in an upgrade if Chelsea want to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons.

Signing a world striker like Osimhen could transform Chelsea in the final third and help them compete at a high level next season. The Nigerian international has also proven himself in Italy and the opportunity to play in the Premier League could be a tempting proposition for him.