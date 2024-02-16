Tottenham to make ‘early move’ to sign Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make an ‘early move’ to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher this summer, as per 90min.

The Lilywhites hold a long-term interest in the midfielder as they have heavily been linked with a move for him over the last year or so. But, they haven’t been able to secure his signature yet, however, things could be different in the upcoming summer window.

According to the report by 90min, Chelsea are preparing to cash-in on Gallagher as he is set to enter the final year of his current contract and the two parties have been struggling to reach an agreement over a new deal.

The report further claims that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to keep hold of the Englishman but the Blues want to let him leave and want a fee of around £60m.

Gallagher to Tottenham

90min also states that Tottenham are interested in signing him and could make an ‘early move’ to secure his signature. The report further says that Spurs are hoping to get this deal done for a fee of around £50m so they will have to splash a big fee to sign their key target.

Tottenham have enjoyed a stellar campaign this term and it is almost certain that they are set to qualify for Europe next season. So, Spurs will need proper squad depth to achieve success in every competition next campaign.

Although the engine room is an area – where the Lilywhites are well-stocked at the moment, they could look to sign a new option should they opt to cash-in on any of their current options.

Gallagher is a highly talented player and could be an ideal option to play in Ange Postecoglou’s high-pressing style of football. So, the Chelsea star could be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can manage to lure Gallagher to the newly renovated White Hart Lane if he eventually leaves Chelsea at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, following a crucial victory over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, Spurs will face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday. So, Postecoglou’s side will be desperate to win the game versus Gary O’Neil’s side to continue their top-four charge.