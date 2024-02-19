Chelsea join Man Utd in race to sign Michael Olise

Manchester United are targeting a move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer but face competition from Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Olise has established himself as a key player for the Eagles and his performances have attracted the attention of top clubs here in the Premier League.

Romano says Manchester United scouts have been keeping a close eye on the Frenchman and have already ‘approved the player’ so the Red Devils are expected to show a keen interest in signing Olise in the summer.

However, United face stiff competition as the Italian journalist says Chelsea remain keen on signing Olise having tried to sign him last summer, so they could make renewed attempts to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Romano told CaughtOffside:

“Manchester United’s scouting department already approved the player so the interest will be there. There is also interest from Chelsea who wanted the player last summer, so let’s see what’s gonna happen.”

Chelsea need to add more quality and depth in the wide areas and the 22-year-old winger would prove to be a solid, long-term addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

He would add technical ability, flair and creativity from the wide areas. He could even prove to be an upgrade on players like Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke, who have not been at their best this season.

Chelsea will have to solve their attacking problems in order to do well next season. Someone like Olise would certainly make a difference in the final third. He is versatile enough to operate on either flank and he could prove to be a useful option to have in attack.

Playing regularly under Pochettino could accelerate his development. The Argentine manager has done well to nurture talented young players during his time at Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham in the past.

Man Utd keen on Olise as well

However, Chelsea face competition from Manchester United for Olise’s signature. The Red Devils need to bring in an upgrade on players like Antony and Jadon Sancho and the Frenchman certainly fits the profile.

Erik ten Hag is expected to continue his squad overhaul in the summer and a new right winger is seen as a priority. United scouts have been keeping a close eye on Olise ahead of a potential swoop.

Palace know they face a fight to keep hold of their star man in the summer, especially if they suffer relegation to the Championship. Olise is valued at £43 million by Transfermarkt and United and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to get a deal agreed.