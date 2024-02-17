[Teams] Tottenham vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups from north London

Tottenham will be looking to cement their place in the top four of the Premier League table with a win over Wolves in North London this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou has been forced into some changes from the side that narrowly beat Brighton at home last weekend. Vicario starts in goal once again while Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven marshal Tottenham’s back four.

However, Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro are both ruled out due to injury so Emerson Royal and Ben Davies are recalled to start in the full-back positions for Tottenham this afternoon.

Rodrigo Bentancur drops to the bench as Yves Bissouma is recalled to start in midfield alongside Pape Matar Sarr – who keeps his place after scoring against Brighton last time out.

James Maddison starts once again in the attacking midfield position for Spurs while Hueng-min Son is recalled to start. Richarlison also keeps his place while Dejan Kulusevski starts on the right flank so Timo Werner is the man to make way.

As for Wolves, Pedro Neto is the dangerman in attack while Nelson Semedo starts in defence alongside Craig Dawson.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Vicario; Royal, Van de Ven, Romero, Davies; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Gil, Werner, Johnson

Wolves

Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Hwang, Neto

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, S. Bueno, H. Bueno, Doyle, Bellegarde, Chirewa, Fraser