Chelsea keen on signing Flamengo striker Pedro

Chelsea are keen on signing Flamengo striker Pedro at the end of the season, according to a report from Brazilian publication O Dia.

The 26-year-old striker could leave the Brazilian club at the end of the season, and he is ‘on a list of possible signings’ for the English giants along with Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino, as per the source.

Pedro has been in impressive form for Flamengo in recent seasons, and he managed to score 35 goals across all competitions in 2023. There is no doubt that he is a proven goalscorer in Brazilian football, and he would be expected to solve Chelsea’s attacking problems.

The Blues need a reliable striker to lead the line up front and the South American forward could prove to be the ideal acquisition. He could prove to be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson if he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly.

Second chance in Europe for Pedro

The Brazilian will be tempted to join one of the biggest clubs in the world and it would be a major step up for him. He will look to test himself against the best defenders in the world in the Premier League and showcase his qualities at a high-level.

Even though Chelsea are struggling right now, they are a top club with massive resources and a quality squad. They could provide Pedro with the platform to challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons.

The striker has a £51 million release clause in his contract for foreign clubs but the report says Flamengo will be prepared to accept at least £21m in the summer. There is no doubt that Chelsea have the financial muscle to get the deal done for the reported asking price.

However, having failed during his short stint at Fiorentina in 2019, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea decide to formalise their interest in Pedro this summer.