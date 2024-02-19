Chelsea have been linked with a shock move to sign former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, with the Bayern Munich star eyeing a surprise return to the Premier League, according to a report by El Futbolero.

Kane, who spent 19 years of his footballing career on the books of Spurs, finally left the club last summer to join German giants Bayern Munich in a £100m move. Having failed to win silverware with the Lilywhites, the English striker went to Munich in search of trophies.

As fate may have it, in what is Kane’s first season at Bayern, the club under Thomas Tuchel is enduring a torrid time. Already knocked out of the domestic cup competitions, the Bundesliga giants find themselves eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and chasing a deficit in the Champions League Round of 16 against Lazio.

It’s not like the 30-year-old ace isn’t performing either. Kane has taken to German football like a fish to water, scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists in his first 30 games for the club. However, Bayern’s problems run much deeper and Tuchel, right now, is skating on thin ice.

A match made in heaven?

According to the report, Kane is already eyeing a return to the Premier League this summer but won’t rejoin Tottenham and Man Utd have ended their interest after signing Rasmus Hojlund.

Instead, the report says it is Chelsea who are eyeing a sensational move for the English superstar, with the Blues ready to ‘send an offer’ to sign Kane ahead of the summer window.

Transfermarkt values the 30-year-old striker at around £94m and Chelsea have the money to get a deal agreed. He has a contract with Bayern Munich until 2027, but Bayern may decide to cash-in if Kane makes it clear he wants to return to England.

Chelsea are desperately in need of a number nine who actually knows how to score goals clinically. Throughout this season, the likes of Armando Broja and Nicolas Jackson have filled in that role to mixed effect. Mauricio Pochettino needs a striker to spearhead his project and who better than Harry Kane?

The duo worked exceptionally well together during their time at Spurs and could look to replicate the magic at Chelsea. Considering how volatile the situation at the club has proven to be though, there could be no assurances that the Argentine is still at the helm at Stamford Bridge come next season.

Regardless of who our manager is, signing Kane would be a statement of intent. That said though, what the Englishman desperately craves is trophies and Chelsea in their current state might not be the answer to those desires.

Also, given his links with Tottenham, it would not be a surprise to see Kane turn down any approach from Chelsea. Regardless, this is one of the transfer sagas to keep an eye out for, ahead of next summer.