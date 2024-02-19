Man Utd & Chelsea line up swoop to sign Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly lining up a summer swoop to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee, as per the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

The 22-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent times after enjoying a promising campaign in Serie A so far this term. The youngster played a key role in helping his side beat Lazio last Sunday and as a result of that victory, Thiago Motta’s side stay on the right track in the race to finish in the top-four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

It appears having been impressed by the Dutchman’s eye-catching performances, several big clubs around Europe have registered their interest in signing him, including Man Utd and Chelsea.

Citing and translating the print version of Corriere dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Man Utd are looking to reinforce their frontline by signing a new striker and have ‘already lined up’ Zirkzee as a serious option.

It has been suggested that the Bologna star has a £34m release clause included in his current contract so Man Utd will have to spend a sizable amount of money to lure the 22-year-old to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Battle

However, Corriere dello Sport states that Chelsea are also keen on signing Zirkzee and along with them, AC Milan, Juventus and AS Roma are plotting a swoop for him as well. So, the Red Devils are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for the striker.

It has been reported that Man Utd could let Anthony Martial – who has been sidelined with an injury problem in recent times – leave the club as a free agent at the end of this season. So, the Red Devils are looking to sign a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund.

On the other hand, Chelsea have been exploring the market to purchase a new prolific striker. Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have been mentioned as their primary targets but Zirkzee is now emerging as a key option.

Zirkzee is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Chelsea if either club sign him. However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually manage to win the race to purchase Zirkzee should the Red Devils go head-to-head with the Blues over this deal during the off-season