Chelsea, Man Utd send scouts to watch Leny Yoro

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro but face stiff competition from Chelsea, according to HITC.

Yoro is emerging as one of the brightest young talents in French football and his potential has caught the eye of clubs here in the Premier League.

HITC claims that Man Utd have identified the youngster as a potential signing and intensified their scouting of the player after sending representatives to watch him in action during Lille’s 3-0 win over Le Harve at the weekend.

However, United aren’t the only club showing a keen interest as the report says Chelsea also had scouts in the stands to watch Yoro put in another excellent display on Saturday.

Yoro has been an important first-team player for Lille this season. Despite being just 18, the Frenchman has produced mature displays in Ligue 1 consistently. There is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed in English football as well.

Although he needs to work on his physicality, he has the technical attributes to do well for Chelsea or Manchester United if he were to join one of the English giants this summer.

Chelsea, Man Utd need defensive reinforcements

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have been vulnerable defensively and they will need to improve in that department. Signing a quality central defender should be a top priority for them and it is hardly a surprise that they have been monitoring Yoro.

The teenager is an elite prospect with a bright future ahead of him and he could develop into a top class Premier League defender.

Manchester United have conceded 34 goals in 25 league matches and they will need to bring in upgrades for players like Jonny Evans in the summer. They also need a long-term replacement for Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire, and Yoro would certainly be a quality fit.

As for Chelsea, they have shipped 41 goals in the league and they must tighten up at the back if they want to return to the Champions League. The Blues have spent a fortune buying some of Europe’s top young talent and Yoro could be next on the list.

However, the duo will need to be prepared to pay big money if they want to sign the French youngster as Lille are reportedly demanding around £51m for his signature this summer.