Chelsea looking to accelerate move for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are looking to agree a deal to sign Victor Osimhen ‘quickly’ as they look to pull off a major move to sign the Napoli hitman this summer, according to Napoli magazine.

The report states that the striker will cost the Blues are £111 million because of a release clause in his contract and the West Londoners are looking to accelerate their pursuit of the striker.

French outfit Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the 25-year-old Nigerian international as well, but Chelsea are now looking to ‘close the operation quickly’ to beat the Ligue 1 giants to the deal.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the best strikers in European football and he could transform Chelsea in the final third. The Blues have struggled to score goals consistently and bringing in a reliable finisher could transform them.

Osimhen has 10 goals to his name this season in 20 games but his campaign has been disrupted by injuries while he was also away at the AFCON this winter. He scored 31 times last season to fire Napoli to the title.

Chelsea have had a disappointing season so far and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly and compete for major trophies once again.

They will need to sign top-quality players in order to get back to the top of English football. Osimhen has proven himself with Napoli and he would be a major signing if Chelsea could lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Osimhen will cost a premium

The reported asking price is massive and it remains to be seen how Chelsea arrange the funds, especially without Champions League qualification. Missing out on a top four finish will have a major impact on their revenues and Chelsea might have to sell some players before they can afford to sign Osimhen.

Napoli are unlikely to lower their demands for the world class striker and Chelsea will have to stump up the cash if they want to sign him. Meanwhile, PSG are set to lose Kylian Mbappe and they might be prepared to pay a premium for Osimhen so Chelsea face stiff competition.