Man Utd & Chelsea interested in signing Milos Kerkez

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have struggled with left-back issues this season as Tyrell Malacia has been sidelined since the start of this campaign due to a serious injury. Luke Shaw has also found it difficult to stay fit as he has been ruled out for almost the rest of this term owing to an injury.

Man Utd signed Sergio Reguilon on a loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur last summer to add depth to the left-back position, but Erik ten Hag’s side opted to send the Spaniard back to Spurs in January.

So, Man Utd are currently without a specialist left-back and Ten Hag has been forced to use Victor Lindelof in that role. But, the Sweden international – who is a centre-back by traits – has found it difficult to produce his best in an unnatural position.

Therefore, it appears the Red Devils have started to explore the market to strengthen their backline by signing a new left-back ahead of next season. Now, speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs has reported that Man Utd ‘really like’ Kerkez and they could make a swoop for him during the off-season.

Battle

However, the journalist states that securing the 20-year-old’s signature won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for him and they have been monitoring his development before making a potential move.

Jacobs said:

“I think in terms of left-backs, or more versatile wing backs or inverted full-backs are concerned, Milos Kerkez is going to be one to watch. Chelsea have scouted him, Manchester United really likes the player as well.”

Chelsea have also struggled with injury problems this season with several of those at their back. Marc Cucurella has been unavailable for selection in recent times due to an Injury problem, while Ben Chilwell was also absent owing to injury problems earlier this season. So, Chelsea are also seemingly looking to bolster their left-back position with Kerkez emerging as a serious option.

After joining Bournemouth last summer, the youngster has established himself as one of the key players in Andoni Iraola’s starting eleven this term. So, Kerkez – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Chelsea with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils or the Blues eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing the Bournemouth star this summer.