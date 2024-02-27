Tottenham plotting surprise swoop for Omar Marmoush

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a surprise summer swoop for Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, the Lilywhites haven’t signed a new striker to replace the Englishman yet. Ange Postecoglou has decided to continue with Richarlison in the centre-forward position and the Brazilian has done extremely well so far this term.

However, despite Richarlison’s recent impressive performances, the North London club seemingly want to sign a new striker to reinforce their attacking department.

Ivan Toney and Santiago Giménez have been suggested as serious targets for Tottenham but Marmoush is now emerging as a new key option. According to the report by Sport Bild, Spurs have been keeping a close eye on the Egyptian’s development in recent times ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

The report further claims that Frankfurt could demand a fee of around £30m to let their star man leave and the player dreams of playing in the Premier League. So Spurs could manage to secure his signature but they will have to spend a sizable amount of money to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

Marmoush to Tottenham

However, Bild states that Newcastle United are also keen on acquiring his service so the North London club will have to overcome stiff competition from the Magpies in getting any potential deal done for him.

After joining Frankfurt last summer, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign so far this term, scoring 15 goals and registering five assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

So, it appears after being impressed by the African’s recent performances, Spurs have decided to register their interest in signing him to reinforce their attack.

Marmoush has showcased his qualities in the Bundesliga in recent times and the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he were to join the club this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Frankfurt star ahead of next season.