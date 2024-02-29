Man Utd and Chelsea in battle to sign Giorgio Scalvini

Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini this summer but Chelsea are also showing a keen interest, as per Calciomercato.it.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting young defenders in Europe and his potential has caught the eye of a host of top clubs, both in the Premier League and abroad.

Man Utd have been strongly linked with Scalvini in recent months with Calciomercato claiming in January that the Red Devils have ‘set their sights’ on signing the Italian youngster this summer.

The same outlet now reports that United remain keen on signing the centre-back and they could look to reunite him with Rasmus Hojlund – who they signed from Atalanta last year.

Scalvini is expected to develop into a top-class defender in the near future so Manchester United would do well to secure his services. It’s no secret that United need to sign a central defender in the summer. They will have to replace players like Jonny Evans and possibly Raphael Varane, and signing a top-class prospect like Scalvini would be a sensible investment for them.

The Italian has all the tools to develop into a reliable Premier League defender and Manchester United could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

At 20, he has already established himself as a key player for Atalanta and the Italian outfit will not let him leave for a fee of less than £43 million, according to Calciomercato. A club with Manchester United’s resources should be able to afford him but they’ll still face stiff competition for his signature

Scalvini battle

As per the report, Chelsea could look to hijack Man Utd’s move for Scalvini in the summer as they are also showing a keen interest in the highly-rated defender.

The Blues need to plan for a future without Thiago Silva – who is in the twilight stages of his career – and Scalvini would be the ideal replacement for the Brazilian legend.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have been vulnerable at the back this season and they need to plug the gaps in the summer. Scalvini could develop into a key player for both clubs and the reported asking price could prove to be a bargain if he manages to achieve his true potential.

However, the English giants face further competition from abroad as Calciomercato says the likes of Juventus, Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid could also express their interest in the summer.