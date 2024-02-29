Chelsea planning super bid to sign Antonio Silva



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea are planning a super offer to sign Benfica defender Antonio Silva this summer.

The London giants have been disappointing in the Premier League for a 2nd straight season. They are currently 11th in the league standings and face a tough task of qualifying for European football.

There could be another spending spree in the summer t0 offset the disappointment and Fichajes claim that the club are ready to make a ‘super offer’ to land the services of Silva from the Portuguese champions.

Benfica value their prized asset in the region of £86 million and the source report that Chelsea would have no problem in meeting the demands of the Lisbon club to sign the highly-rated centre-back.

Huge potential

Chelsea have had plenty of defensive concerns during the course of the current season. They recently progressed to the FA Cup quarter-final, but had to do it the hard way. The Blues conceded twice against Championship outfit Leeds United, but managed to win 3-2 in the end after Conor Gallagher’s late winner off the bench.

The club clearly need reinforcement in the central defensive department. Silva would be an outstanding signing for Chelsea with his huge potential. At the age of only 20, he has become a mainstay for his club and Portugal. The youngster has a pass success rate of 93% which is exceptional for someone in his 2nd full season.

The centre-back has also been brilliant in engaging in tackles and duels and has won the vast majority of his challenges. He has also been effective in clearing his lines as well as recovering balls from the opposition. Chelsea could see him as a replacement for Thiago Silva, who looks set to leave the club when his contract concludes on June 30.

The 39-year-old has been one of the Blues’ most consistent players, but he is no longer in the peak of his powers and looks likely to leave on a Bosman transfer. Antonio Silva would be a superb signing with a view to long-term success, but Chelsea face a tough task of luring him without Champions League football next term.