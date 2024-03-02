Chelsea and Man Utd eyeing move for Rafael Venancio

Chelsea and Manchester United are showing an interest in Brazilian defender Rafael Venancio ahead of a potential move this summer, according to Globo Esporte.

The 17-year-old has been an important player for the Corinthians youth team and he is tipped to have a big future ahead of him.

A report from Globo claims that Chelsea and Manchester United have been ‘watching’ the player closely for a few years and they could look to make a move for him in the near future.

The defender has a contract with Corinthians until April 2026 but the Brazilian outfit will cash in this summer if the likes of Chelsea or United put £26m on the table, according to the report.

Venancio is a prodigious talent and he could develop into a key player for the two English clubs. The reported £26 million asking price could look like a bargain in the coming seasons if he settles in England and continues to develop well.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be a tempting proposition for the South American youngster and he will be attracted to the idea of joining Chelsea or Manchester United if firm offers are put on the table.

Venancio would be a smart investment

Chelsea need to bring in defensive depth in the coming months and Venancio would be a long term investment for them. Thiago Silva is in his twilight years and Chelsea need to plan his succession now. Venancio could develop into an important starter for them in the coming seasons if he moved to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will also have to replace players like Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane in the summer. The Red Devils could look to bring in a talented youngster like Venancio to act as a long-term replacement.

Both clubs would benefit from signing the talented young defender and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential. Chelsea and United have the financial resources to pay the asking price as well but it remains to be seen whether they’ll be prepared to spend £26m on a teenager from Brazil.