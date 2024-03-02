[Teams] Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups from North London

Tottenham will look to close in on the top four with a win over Crystal Palace at the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

Spurs head into the game sitting five points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand so they’ll want to cut that gap with a win today. Tottenham need to get back to winning ways after losing 2-1 at home to Wolves last time out and they should be well rested having not played since February 17th.

Ange Postecoglou has made some changes from the side that lost to Wolves but goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario keeps his place between the sticks after a hugely impressive first season in the Premier League.

Cristian Romero starts alongside Micky van de Ven in the middle of Tottenham’s defence while Destiny Udogie returns at left-back. Emerson Royal keeps his place at right-back in the absence of Pedro Porro.

Yves Bissouma keeps his place in midfield and is joined by Rodrigo Bentancur. Papa Sarr drops to the bench where he joins Oliver Skipp and Pieere-Emile Hojbjerg.

James Maddison starts in the attacking midfield role while Hueng-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski keeps their places in attack. Richarlison is ruled out so Timo Werner is recalled ahead of Brenan Johnson.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Vicario, Royal, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Werner

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Lo Celso, Johnson, Scarlett

Crystal Palace

Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Ayew, Eze; Mateta.

Subs: Henderson, Tomkins, Clyne, Ozoh, Hughes, Ahmada, Franca, Plange, Edouard.