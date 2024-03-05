Liverpool and Chelsea keen on signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a target for Liverpool and Chelsea ahead of the summer window, according to a report from Area Napoli.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in European football and it is no surprise that the top English clubs are keen on him.

Journalist Ciro Venerato, via Area Napoli, has now confirmed that the Napoli star is ‘followed’ by Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as European giants Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea follow up on their interest with the concrete proposal to sign Kvaratskhelia at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old helped Napoli win the league title last season and he has been impressive form this year as well. The Georgian international has 9 goals and 6 assists across all competitions. It will be interesting to see if Napoli are prepared to sanction his departure in the summer, especially with Victor Osimhen expected to move on as well.

Kvaratskhelia is a future star

Both Liverpool and Chelsea could use more quality in the wide areas. Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from Anfield and the Reds will have to replace him accordingly if he does leave. Kvaratskhelia would be an excellent replacement for the Egyptian superstar.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, Kvaratskhelia would be a major upgrade on players like Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk – who have all been poor this season.

However, any potential deal won’t come cheap as Kvaratskhelia is valued at £69 million by Transfermarkt and Napoli are known to be tough negotiators.

The Reds may have an advantage over Chelsea as they’ll be able to offer Champions League football next season. However, the Blues have used their financial power to beat Liverpool to several deals in recent years so it will be interesting to see who wins this tussle if they go head-to-head for Kvaratskhelia this summer.