Tottenham keeping close tabs on Morten Hjulmand

Tottenham Hotspur have been scouting Sporting CP’s defensive midfielder, Morten Hjulmand in the ‘last few weeks’ as they plot a transfer in the summer transfer window, according to Record as relayed by Sports Witness.

Hjulmand has been an ever-present figure for the Verde e brancos this season featuring in 35 matches across all competitions while also providing six goals contributions in the process. He has been a pivotal part of Rúben Amorim’s defensive structure that has seen Sporting concede only 22 goals in the Primeira Liga, the third least in the division.

Record reveals that Tottenham have stepped up their interest in the player after sending representatives to watch him in action at the Estádio José Alvalade during Sporting’s 2-1 victory over Benfica to watch prospects from the two competing teams.

Spurs’ interest was particularly on Hjulmand having sent a scout to specifically watch his performance in the game as they’ve been increasingly keen on the 24-year-old in the ‘last few weeks’.

While other prospects were being monitored, Spurs representative returned to England with positive reports on the Denmark International.

Hunt for a new midfielder?

Tottenham have already embarked on a search for a new defensive midfielder with Oliver Skipp and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg tipped for a potential transfer away from the club. The North London club are developing a ‘growing enthusiasm’ for Hjulmand to help bolster Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Although Hjulmand is valued at £22m by Transfermarkt, Sporting are reluctant to lose the Danish midfielder at the moment and will resist any offers for the player – whose contract expires in the summer of 2028.

While Tottenham are free-flowing in attack, the defensive end of the pitch remains questionable as they have conceded 39 goals, the most of any team in the Premier League top-six standings

They need a player in the mould of Hjulmand to be a colossal presence in the defensive third to stop attacks while also initiating attacks through transitions, a constant theme in his displays for Sporting.

With reports suggesting “movements” have already been made, it remains to be seen how persuasive Spurs would be to acquire the player despite Sporting’s unwillingness to sell.