Man Utd will return to sign Chelsea ace Trevoh Chalobah



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United are ready to make an approach to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah next summer.

Chalobah recently returned to first-team action for Chelsea after a prolonged absence with a thigh injury. The Englishman played 90 minutes of the 3-2 win over Leeds United in the FA Cup 5th round and repeated the feat against Brentford in the Premier League last weekend.

The academy graduate wants to continue at Chelsea in future, but a surprise report from Fichajes claim that United will be back for Chalobah’s services, having missed out on signing him during the 2023 summer transfer window. Inter Milan and Bayern Munich are also after him.

Shock deal

Chalobah had a brilliant and surprise breakthrough at Chelsea under former manager Thomas Tuchel, but has since lost his way. He was a regular starter under interim boss Frank Lampard during the back end of last season, but got himself injured during the pre-season tour.

The 24-year-old recently made his long-waited comeback, but there is still speculation that he could be sold with the club needing to balance their books. Chalobah’s sale would represent pure profit for Chelsea as he came through their academy. This is a key reason why the Blues are also open to selling Conor Gallagher despite his importance to Pochettino.

United will need central defensive reinforcement this summer with the possibility of multiple centre-backs leaving. Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane have their deals expiring on June 30 and no talks have been held. The club could be interested in signing more than one centre-half and a deal could be pursued for Chalobah due to his league experience.

Still, it would come as a huge surprise if United were to land his signature. The 24-year-old has played just 4 competitive games in the last 9 months. The Red Devils may need to assess his fitness record over the coming months before deciding whether to make a proposal to land his signature from their Premier League rivals.