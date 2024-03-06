Man Utd confident of beating Chelsea to Michael Olise deal



According to Teamtalk, Manchester United are confident that they have the upper hand over Chelsea in the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer.

Olise has had an injury-plagued campaign with Palace, but he has been in impressive form. Man United are one of his main admirers alongside Chelsea, but Teamtalk claim that the Red Devils are confident of prising him away ahead of the Blues.

There is currently a buzz that the club are heading in a very positive direction under co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the 22-year-old wants to be a part of that. Olise currently has a release clause worth £60 million in his Palace contract.

Quality winger

Olise has managed only 755 minutes of first-team football this season, but he has still registered 6 goals and 3 assists. The 22-year-old has missed most of the campaign due to multiple hamstring injuries, but he could have a big role to play for the South London side during the final weeks.

Despite his injury woes, United and Chelsea continue to remain interested in signing him. Chelsea triggered a lower release clause in his contract last summer, but Olise was more than happy to stay at Palace while increasing the clause value. This suggests that he was not fully convinced over a move to Stamford Bridge.

With big things anticipated under Ratcliffe at United, Olise could be prepared to make the switch to Old Trafford instead. Olise would be a guaranteed starter on the right wing where Antony has been a huge disappointment. He has not scored or assisted in the English top-flight this season.

Alejandro Garnacho has managed to play ahead of the Brazilian since the start of 2024, but the club graduate is still a raw talent and needs to improve his finishing. Olise could become a mainstay from the right flank if he can stay fit. His dribbling, chance creation and goal scoring ability would set him apart. He is also a hard worker without the ball and likes to win duels as well as press opposition defenders.