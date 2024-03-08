Chelsea set their sights on landing Nico Williams

Chelsea have set their sights on Athletic Bilbao winger, Nico Williams, as the Blues begin to drum out plans for the summer transfer window, as per The Telegraph.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a sensational rise to stardom since breaking into Bilbao’s first team fold. This season, Williams has continued his rapid form, becoming a key player for Ernesto Valverde’s European chasing side. Williams has featured in 22 matches in Laliga for Bilbao while also amassing 27 appearances across all competitions, with 17 goal contributions.

His performances have attracted interest from Premier League clubs with Chelsea putting the exciting winger on their radar ahead of a potential move in the summer, according to The Telegraph.

Although Chelsea would prioritize signing an out-and-out centre-forward like Victor Osimhen or Benjamin Sesko – who are top of their transfer targets – the Blues have been astounded by the development of Williams.

Considering how expensive bringing a new centre-forward to Stamford Bridge would be, Chelsea’s move for Williams will hinge on their ability to create funds through player sales.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea’s competitors believe the West London club need to raise at least £100m by June 30 to be in compliance with the profitability and sustainability rules. However, Chelsea have debunked this figure.

Should Chelsea move for him?

Williams whose contract at the Estadio San Mamés will expire in June 2027, has a release clause close to £43m, which is deemed affordable. However, Williams currently earns £100k-per-week after tax in Spain, which would already put him among Chelsea’s highest earners. He’d also want a pay increase if he was to move to Stamford Bridge, which could be a stumbling block for any deal.

A swoop for the 11-cap Spain International raises concerns over the futures of Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk but there are no indications that Chelsea are looking to offload the duo – who remain dedicated to the club.

Chelsea could pull off a masterstroke if they can sign Williams to run the left flank. With Cole Palmer on the right and the addition of a new marquee striker up front, Chelsea could finally have a formidable attack once again next season.