Tottenham could finally sign Conor Gallagher this summer

Tottenham Hotspur could finally manage to sign Conor Gallagher this summer as Chelsea are ready to cash-in on the midfielder, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Spurs have been linked with a move for the Englishman over the last few transfer windows, however, they haven’t decided to make a concrete approach yet as the midfielder was reportedly unwilling to leave his boyhood club.

But, the midfielder is set to enter the final 12 months of his current contract this summer and Bailey has reported on HITC that Chelsea haven’t decided to offer a new contract to the 23-year-old yet.

The journalist further claims that although the midfielder wants to stay and Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t want to lose his star man, Chelsea have decided to cash-in on Gallagher during the off-season. So, this is a huge boost for Spurs as they could finally manage to acquire their long-term target’s service ahead of next season.

Chelsea reportedly slapped a £60m price tag on Gallagher’s head in January and they could demand a similar fee this summer as well. But, Spurs may try to sign the midfielder for a lower deal, considering the player will become a free agent next year.

Gallagher to Tottenham

Tottenham are reportedly in a strong financial situation to splash the cash this summer and it is likely the North London club will look to sign a few new faces to continue the rebuild under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

Spurs are seemingly planning to reinforce their frontline by signing a new striker, but purchasing a new midfielder is on Postecoglou’s with-list as well.

Gallagher is a versatile player as he can play multiple positions across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in defensive contributions and also works extremely hard without possession.

The Chelsea star is a Premier League proven midfielder and possesses high potential. So, he would be a great coup for Spurs if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can manage to acquire his service if the midfielder eventually leaves Chelsea at the end of this season.