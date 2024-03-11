Tottenham Hotspur are still keen on signing 24-year-old Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to popular Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Daily Briefing via Caught Offside.

Romano says Chelsea have not yet decided what to do with their academy graduate amidst his precarious contract situation. As things stand, all possibilities remain open with the 24-year-old yet to put pen to paper on a deal to extend his contract at the Bridge.

Gallagher’s current contract ends in 2025 and with a new deal yet to be signed, it looks like Tottenham are hoping to take advantage of the situation with a swoop for the midfielder this summer.

Contrary to how it seemed at the start of the season, Gallagher worked his way into Mauricio Pochettino’s plans and is now one of the first names on the team sheet. It must be said that he was massively helped by an injury to Romeo Lavia which has hardly seen the Belgian feature this season.

The English international has played 36 times for the Blues across all competitions so far, scoring four goals and providing six assists. Beyond these stats though, when Gallagher plays, there isn’t a blade of grass on the pitch that he leaves uncovered and it is this passion that makes him a favourite in the eyes of the fans.

From captaincy to oblivion?

Gallagher has worn the armband for Chelsea this season when regular captains Reece James and Ben Chilwell were out with injuries. From captaining his side, there is a chance that the 24-year-old could be pushed into oblivion in West London should he fail to sign a new contract.

Tottenham have been strongly linked with a move for Gallagher in recent months and Romano has confirmed that Spurs remain keen on signing the midfielder from Chelsea. He said:

“Chelsea haven’t decided what to do about Conor Gallagher and his contractual situation yet. It will take some time for the club to come to a decision but all possibilities remain open. Tottenham’s interest hasn’t gone anywhere though. It’s been there since last summer, but as of right now, I am not aware of any negotiations, including a contract offer or any bids. It will take some time but we will see what happens over the next few months.”

Realistically, if Gallagher doesn’t sign a new contract by the summer, Chelsea will be looking to move him on in the transfer window as his value will only keep going South. Currently, Transfermarkt values him at around £36m and the Blues will be demanding pretty much somewhere around the same figure if not slightly more.

Stylistically, Gallagher has everything it takes to be a successful cog in Ange Postecoglou’s system. The Australian tactician will surely appreciate the relentlessness that the 24-year-old brings to the table. At the right fee, signing an English international, who has his entire career ahead of him, seems like a no-brainer. The fact that he helps us with regard to the home-grown quota is only an added incentive.