‘For sure’- Man Utd target Joshua Kimmich gives verdict on his Bayern Munich future

Manchester United target Joshua Kimmich has opened up about his future at Bayern Munich amidst exit links, as quoted by popular Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on X.

Kimmich – who has a contract with the German giants until 2025 – is yet to commit his long-term future to the club. Amidst this uncertainty, he has been linked with a move away from the club with Man Utd said to be interested.

Whilst there is no questioning the 29-year-old German international’s legacy at Bayern, things have not been plain-sailing between him and exit-bound manager Thomas Tuchel this season. Kimmich has been benched quite a few times by the former Chelsea manager, including in a potentially title-deciding clash against Bayer Leverkusen, which the Bavarians eventually lost.

Kimmich has made 30 appearances for the defending German champions across all competitions so far, scoring once and assisting seven times. In recent weeks, he has seen himself being shifted from defensive midfield to right back. Transfermarkt values Kimmich at around £64m.

How much is Kimmich worth?

Considering how things are looking at the moment, there is a good chance that Bayern look to move on from Kimmich in the summer. They have shown in the past with Robert Lewandowski and Thiago that they are not afraid of cashing in on superstars in the final year of their contracts.

Speaking about his future, here is what Kimmich himself had to say and his quotes did not affirm his future to Bayern but were at their diplomatic best.

“My contract is still valid until 2025, I want to show my best for this club and then we will see what happens. For sure I’m happy here, I’m happy with club and city of course”.

Manchester United need to understand what they’ll be getting with Kimmich and decide on how much they would be willing to spend. At 29, the German comes in with a wealth of experience and has won 82 caps for his nation. The question though is how much time he has left at the topmost level.

The Red Devils made a similar move for Casemiro, albeit when he was much older and although it did work very well for one season, the former Real Madrid star has looked a pale shadow of his former self this campaign. With Kimmich, he has more years left at the top level, Man Utd must not go over the top to try and sign him.

Come the summer, Kimmich will have less than 12 months left on his current deal. If Man Utd can agree a figure somewhere around £64m, it would represent a good deal. Anything above this figure might not make sense though. Whilst there is no doubting the quality that the German would bring to the table, INEOS will need to be smart and make the right decision in the summer. Let’s wait and see how this transfer saga pans out.