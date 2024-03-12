Man Utd & Chelsea ‘very interested’ in signing Jules Kounde

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly ‘very interested’ in signing Barcelona star Jules Kounde this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

It has widely been suggested that having endured a dire campaign this term, the Red Devils are contemplating strengthening their squad ahead of next season.

Attack and midfield are the two positions that United are reportedly planning to reinforce but signing a new defender is also on their summer to-do list.

While citing and translating the print version of Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Man Utd have been impressed by the Frenchman’s ability to play as the centre-back and the right-back role. So, they are ‘very interested’ in acquiring his service during the off-season.

The report further claims that Barcelona are in financial difficulties so they need to sell some of their star players and the Catalan giants are open to cashing-in on Kounde.

However, Sport states that he doesn’t want to leave the club and is willing to stay. But, Barcelona are in desperate need of economic injection so they are ready to let him leave. Therefore, Man Utd could manage to secure the former Sevilla man’s signature should they purchase him.

However, the report says that Chelsea are also keen on purchasing him and they are ready to go head-to-head with the record Premier League champions over this deal during the off-season.

The 25-year-old – valued at around £51m by Transfermarkt – still has three years left in his current contract so Barcelona are in a strong position to demand a big fee to sell him.

Despite spending almost £1b over the last few transfer windows, Chelsea have continued to struggle in recent years. So, it appears the Blues will look to splash the cash once again this summer to reinforce the squad and turn their fortune around.

Kounde is a talented player and could be a solid acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils or the West London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Kounde if he leaves Barcelona at the end of this season.