[Teams] Arsenal vs FC Porto: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal need to come from behind against FC Porto tonight if they’re to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Gunners dominated for long periods in the first leg three weeks ago but struggled to create clear-cut chances. They were made the pay the ultimate price when Porto snatched a 1-0 win in the dying seconds. Arsenal gave away possession in their own half and Galeno curled home a stunner from 25 yards to win it for the Portuguese giants.

Arsenal now need to turn things around in tonight’s second leg in North London and they should be in confident mood after extending their winning run in the league to eight games with a 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday – which saw them move top of the Premier League table.

David Raya missed the game at the weekend as he was ineligible to play against his parent club. However, the Spaniard returns in goal tonight with Aaron Ramsdale dropping to the bench after his mistake led to the Brentford goal last time out.

Ben White keeps his place at right-back once again while William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their excellent partnership in the middle of Arsenal’s defence. Jacub Kiwior has been impressing at left-back lately and he deservedly keeps his place ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Jorginho has been excellent in midfield recently and he retains his place with Thomas Partey on the bench. Declan Rice will be looking to maintain his superb form while Martin Odegaard captain Arsenal once again tonight.

Bukayo Saka will be one of the main goal threats for the Gunners as he lines-up on the right wing once again. Unfortunately, Gabriel Martinelli has failed to prove his fitness after missing the win over Brentford with a nasty cut to his foot that he suffered against Sheffield United.

Leandro Trossard starts on the left flank tonight with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira options from the bench.

Here are the teams:

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Partey, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Fabio Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Zinchenko.

Porto

Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Otávio, Wendell, Varela, González, Pepê, Galeno, Conceição, Evanilson.

Subs: Fabio Cardoso, Eustaquio, Grujic, Taremi, Claudio Ramos, Sanchez, Jaime, Loader, Baro, Martinez, Borges, Ze Pedro