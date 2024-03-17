Man Utd enter race to sign Giorgio Scalvini



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United have joined Chelsea and Manchester City in the race to sign Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini this summer.

Scalvini is one of the best young centre-backs in Serie A and he could pursue a bigger challenge at the end of the season. Chelsea and Man City are admirers of him, but Fichajes claim that the race has taken an interesting turn with Man Utd joining them.

There is no mention over the asking price on the table, but it is claimed that one of the above-mentioned Premier League clubs could make an attempt to land his signature in the next transfer window.

Huge talent

Scalvini is only 20 years of age, but he has already established himself as a key player for club and country. The Italian has been brilliant defensively this season with 1.8 tackles and 5.2 duels won per league game. He has also made almost 6 recoveries per outing alongside 2 clearances. His distribution is also more than decent at 81%.

There are no surprises that United are looking to land his signature. The Red Devils are currently preparing for the departure of Raphael Varane. His current contract concludes at the end of June and the hierarchy have opted against activating an extension clause to keep him for another year. They are probably looking into the future with the signing of a young centre-back.

Scalvini is a right central defender and would be a good long-term signing for United. He is far from a complete player at the moment, but could be groomed into one under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag. Fichajes have not mentioned the price tag for his potential exit, but it has been previously reported that he could be available for £43 million. Man City and Chelsea are also keen on him, but United could have an edge, having previously signed Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund from the Italian club.