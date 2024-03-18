Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool in battle to sign Donyell Malen

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all eyeing a move to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The journalist revealed on his social media account that Liverpool are interested in signing the 25-year-old Dutchman but they will face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Red Devils could look to initiate a swap deal involving Jadon Sancho with Dortmund. Sancho is currently on loan at Dortmund and they reportedly want to make the move permanent, so some sort of swap deal could suit all parties.

Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Malen – who was part of their youth set up between 2015-17 – as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attack with a versatile forward.

Malen would improve all three clubs

Liverpool are being linked with Malen after reportedly identifying the Dutchman as a potential replacement for Mo Salah. The Dortmund star would reportedly cost around £52m after providing 13 goals and 5 assists in all competition this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need more quality in the wide areas. Sancho is out on loan at Dortmund and he does not have a future at Old Trafford while Erik ten Hag is in charge. Antony has not been able to live up to expectations at Manchester United so it’s no surprise they are being linked with the likes of Malen ahead of the summer.

As for Arsenal, they have not been able to rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka due to the lack of depth in the attack. The signing of Malen would allow Arsenal to rotate their squad and keep the key players fresh.

The 25-year-old attacker was a youth player for Arsenal before leaving the club in 2017 and the opportunity to return could be an exciting proposition for him. He will feel that he has unfinished business at Arsenal.

It’s going to be interesting to see how things develop over the coming months but it looks like Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd could be set to do battle over a deal to sign Malen this summer.