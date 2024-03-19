Man Utd, Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign Brahim Diaz

Manchester United and Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz this summer, according to a report from HITC.

Diaz has not been a regular starter for Real Madrid this season and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. The Moroccan international is versatile enough to operate in the wide areas as well as the central attacking midfielder.

Despite not being a firm fixture in Carlo Ancelotti’s side, he has picked up nine goals and four assists across all competitions this season.

Diaz’s situation has alerted Arsenal with reports recently claiming that the Gunners have tabled an opening £60m bid to sign the Madrid attacker this summer.

Mikel Arteta needs to add depth to his attack for next season and it appears the Arsenal boss has identified Diaz as the man to support the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Liverpool and Manchester United could try to hijack Arsenal’s proposed move for Diaz as HITC are reporting that they have joined the race to sign the Moroccan this summer.

Brahim Diaz would be a useful signing

Manchester United need to bring in upgrades on players like Antony and Jadon Sancho – who have been hugely disappointing since arriving at Old Trafford. Diaz has now emerged as a potential signing but United would need to qualify for the Champions League to stand a chance of luring him to Manchester.

Liverpool are seemingly in the market for another attacker amid speculation surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah. Diaz could be viewed as a potential replacement if the Egyptian is tempted by a big-money switch to Saudi Arabia.

Diaz has a contract with Real Madrid until 2027 but with Kylian Mbappe tipped to join the Spanish giants this summer, they will need to make room for the French superstar. Diaz could be a player they are prepared to sell and with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd vying for his signature, Madrid will hope to generate a bidding war.