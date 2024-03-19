Arsenal lead Man Utd in the race to sign Alexander Isak

Arsenal are currently leading Manchester United in the race to sign talented Swedish attacker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, according to the iPaper via Caught Offside.

The Red Devils had previously been linked with the talented forward but it does look like the Gunners have leapfrogged them in the race. Caught Offside carries a report that claims Mikel Arteta has prioritised signing a striker in the summer with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney and Joshua Zirkzee on the list of potential targets.

However, Isak has now emerged as a serious option for Arsenal. The report says the Gunners lead Manchester United in the race to sign the striker as Newcastle are wanting to put a ban on any transfers with United as part of their deal to let Director Dan Ashworth move to Old Trafford.

Isak has been one of Newcastle United’s best players since he joined them from Real Sociedad at the beginning of last season. Injuries have restricted his progress but the 24-year-old has still managed 16 goals from 30 appearances for the club across all competitions this season.

Clubs could take advantage of Newcastle United’s fire sale

The Caught Offside report adds that Newcastle United might have to make a fire sale in the summer to comply with financial fair play restrictions and Alexander Isak is one of their most sellable assets. Transfermarkt values the 24-year-old at around £60m but Eddie Howe & co. are likely to demand more if clubs like Arsenal come calling.

Isak is not your traditional number nine who can play with his back to goal. He is more the kind of striker who likes to stay on the edge and make runs in behind the defence, considering his pacy playstyle. In fact, the Swedish forward is also capable of playing on the left wing.

If United indeed agree to this transfer ban clause to get Dan Ashworth, Arsenal could have a free run at Isak. Mikel Arteta needs to analyse if the 24-year-old is the kind of striker he wants in his system though. It does seem like a more traditional number nine would suit Arsenal’s style of play better.

If the Magpies don’t have to make a sale, it is highly unlikely that they part ways with Isak in the summer. Eddie Howe is building an exciting team at St.James’ Park and Isak is a cornerstone of that project. Interested clubs will need to wait until the summer to find out the situation on Alexander Isak and let’s wait and see if either Man Utd or Arsenal act on their interest, come the summer.