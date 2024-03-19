Joshua Kimmich open to joining Liverpool or Arsenal



According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich will consider a move to Liverpool or Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old is regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the Bundesliga, but he is open to pursuing a new challenge this summer with no progress over a new contract at Bayern.

Plettenberg claims that Bayern are prepared to sell Kimmich if a suitable offer comes in at the end of the campaign.

The midfielder is also willing to speak with potential buyers. Liverpool and Arsenal are among his preferred destinations alongside Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Some of those teams have already made contact with Kimmich over a summer deal.

World-class

Kimmich has been a fantastic performer for the Bavarian giants over the years, but he could be prepared to move on this summer amid the lack of progress over a new contract.

It appears he is open to moving to the Premier League. Liverpool and Arsenal are mentioned and both sides could be tempted to make an approach for him in the next transfer window.

Liverpool spent plenty of funds on midfielders last summer, but Wataru Endo was the only defensive midfield signing.

The Japanese star has found his feet after a mixed start to the campaign, but the new manager at the helm could be tempted to land Kimmich, who would be a clear upgrade in the role.

Arsenal could also think similarly as they prepare for the potential sale of Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian has suffered countless number of injuries and this could be his final season.

With his deal concluding next year, the Gunners could be tempted to sanction his sale and look into a deal for Kimmich, who would suit their playing style with his strong passing skills.

Kimmich has completed 91% of his passes this campaign with 5.1 recoveries. Despite operating in a deeper role, he averages 2.7 key passes and has chipped in with 9 goal contributions.

The German could be available for £64 million which is his Transfermarkt valuation. He may, however, need to accept a pay-cut on his £323,000 weekly wages to join either of the clubs.