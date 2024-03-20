Tottenham Hotspur totally convinced about signing Ederson



According to Givemesport, Tottenham Hotspur are totally convinced about signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson during the summer transfer window.

The London heavyweights are expected to spend on multiple signings in the summer and they could pursue a young and experienced midfielder. Givemesport claim that Ederson has emerged as a top target, having tracked his progress at Atalanta over the last 2 seasons.

The outlet add that the dramatic improvements in his game have resulted in Spurs seriously considering an approach in the coming months. His ability to retain possession and provide key passes for attackers has been particularly eye-catching for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Top-class

The 24-year-old has the ability to play from the defensive and central midfield positions, but he is most comfortable from the latter of those roles. He has been hugely impressive for Atalanta this season, registering 6 goals and 1 assist from 36 appearances in all competitions.

Apart from his goal involvements, the Brazilian star has also grabbed attention with his strong defensive qualities. He has won a stunning 2.6 tackles per outing for the Bergamo-based outfit. He has also made almost 6 ball recoveries per league game, winning 5.1 duels in the process.

The midfielder has a pass success rate of 84% which is more than decent. He is occasionally prone to losing possession, but tends to make up for it with his strong work rate and high pressing. Looking at his attributes, he would prove a top-class signing for Spurs this summer.

Atalanta are currently looking for a fee in the region of £38 million for the South American star. This should be easily affordable for the London giants, who have plenty of funds at their disposal and don’t face the threat of breaking Financial Fair Play limits compared to rivals.

A recent report from football.london revealed that Spurs can afford to lose another £250 million without the fear of breaking spending limits. Postecoglou could be handed with a sizeable summer transfer budget particularly if Spurs qualify for the Champions League.