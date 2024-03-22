Tottenham and West Ham keeping tabs on Gibbs-White



According to TalkSPORT, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old signed for Forest from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2022, and he has since been an ever-present figure in their Premier League plans. However, the club could be forced to sell him as they need to recoup funds to avoid a future points deduction for breaching the Profitability and Sustainability limits.

Spurs and Hammers are keeping tabs on the attacker. Gibbs-White is a player that manager Ange Postecoglou loves and Tottenham have a good relationship with Forest, having signed Brennan Johnson from them last summer. Meanwhile, West Ham view him as a potential replacement for Lucas Paqueta, who continues to be linked with Manchester City.

Quality playmaker

Gibbs-White has the ability to play anywhere in attack, but he has mostly operated from an attacking midfield role for Forest. The Englishman has contributed 4 goals and 5 assists in 33 appearances for Nuno Santos’ side. Aside from his goal involvements, he has impressed with his chance creation, ball recoveries and ability to win regular duels.

Spurs may see him as a deputy to James Maddison in the squad. The North London side are currently 3 points behind 4th-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand and have a good chance to qualify for the Champions League. This could prove a big factor in convincing Gibbs-White into making the switch to them.

Meanwhile, at West Ham, Gibbs-White could be a guaranteed starter with the anticipated exit of Paqueta. The Hammers are on course for Europa Conference League qualification via the league, but they could also qualify for the Champions League if they were to go all the way and win the Europa League title this campaign. Hence, David Moyes’ side can’t be ruled out of the race for the versatile forward, who is valued at £34 million by Transfermarkt.