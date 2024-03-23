Tottenham given encouragement to sign Ivan Toney



According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Brentford striker Ivan Toney ahead of a summer approach.

The London giants could invest on a new centre-forward during the next transfer window and it appears Toney is one of the top names on their shortlist.

Football Insider claim that Tottenham are still keen to sign the England star. They have been handed encouragement with arch-rivals Arsenal cooling their interest.

As per the source, Chelsea are also interested in the 28-year-old, but they would need to part ways with multiple players before making an offer amid their Profitability and Sustainability issues.

Big advantage

Spurs have had a promising season after the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. Some predicted that they would fall off with the Englishman’s exit, but the club have become a better attacking unit.

Heung-min Son and Richarlison have been the main source of goals for the London heavyweights this campaign, but manager Ange Postecoglou may want another marquee striker in the squad next season.

Toney would be a fantastic addition to the ranks, having already proven his credentials in the English top-flight.

The striker netted 20 times in the division for the Bees last season. He has added another 4 goals this campaign after his return from a lengthy suspension of 8 months for breaching FA betting rules.

With his contract expiring next year, Tottenham could be willing to spend £60 million on his services. It represents a fair value for Toney. Brentford may not receive a higher package this summer.

Chelsea are also in the running to land his signature, but they may have to wait until July to make an approach. The Blues need to recoup almost £100 million to stay within the PSR regulations.

Hence, Spurs have a big advantage in the race for Toney. If they were to qualify for the Champions League, it should put them in pole position to land his signature ahead of their London counterparts.