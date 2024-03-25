Tottenham to submit formal offer to sign Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to submit an offer to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher early this summer, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites have been looking to reinforce their engine room by purchasing a new midfielder over the last few transfer windows. They have reportedly identified the 24-year-old as their primary target but haven’t been able to secure his signature yet.

However, with the midfielder set to enter the final year of his current contract this summer, things could be different this time around so they could finally manage to acquire his service during the off-season.

According to the report by Football Insider, having splashed almost £1B over the last few transfer windows, Chelsea are on the brink of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. So, they need to raise funds by selling some stars to stay on the right side of the FFP regulations and need to do it before June 30.

The report states that Spurs know about the Blues’ current situation so they are planning to play hardball to sign Gallagher. Football Insider claims that Spurs are looking to submit a formal proposal worth around £30m to sign the midfielder but Chelsea want a fee of around £50m.

Gallagher to Tottenham

It has been suggested that Gallagher is keen on staying at Stamford Bridge by signing an extension, while Mauricio Pochettino is eager to keep the Englishman at the club.

However, Chelsea want to cash-in on him as his departure will mean the Blues will get a pure profit, considering he is the club’s youth product.

Gallagher is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is an energetic player and is also comfortable with the ball at his feet.

The 24-year-old possesses the necessary attributes to play in Ange Postecoglou’s high-pressing style of football so, the Chelsea star would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane if he leaves the club at the end of this season.