Man Utd register interest in signing Mikayil Faye

Manchester United have reportedly expressed their interest in signing Barcelona star Mikayil Faye ahead of the summer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having struggled with their leaky-defence this season, the Red Devils reportedly want to reinforce their backline by signing a new defender in the upcoming window.

However, Man Utd’s new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has recently revealed that United could look to sign young upcoming talents to strengthen the squad rather than spending a fortune on established superstars.

So, Man Utd have seemingly started to explore youngsters in the market to bolster their backline as they have recently been linked with Argentine starlet Aaron Anselmino with Faye now emerging as a new serious target.

According to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd are keen on signing Faye and they have already started to put together a formal proposal to acquire the Barca youngster’s service.

Faye to Man Utd

The report claims that the Catalan giants could demand a fee of around £25m to let the 19-year-old leave the club so the Red Devils can manage to secure his signature for an affordable price.

However, Fichajes states that Bayer Leverkusen are also keen on signing him and if the defender continues to attract attention from other clubs then Barcelona could increase the asking price.

It has been suggested that Barcelona are currently in financial difficulties so they need to cash-in on some stars to raise funds in order to sign some new faces this summer.

The African hasn’t played a game for Barcelona’s first team yet but has already showcased his qualities in the international stage, scoring a goal in his debut for Senegal.

Faye is a left-footed defender, he is blistering quick, is excellent in defensive contributions, can play out from the back and also reads the game extremely well.

The youngster is a highly talented player and has been showing signs that he could become a top-class centre-back in future. So, he could be a shrewd signing for United to support Lisandro Martínez if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the African in the upcoming transfer window.