Man Utd need to spend £34m to sign Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United have been made aware that they will have to splash a fee of around £34m to sign OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It is an open secret that the Red Devils want to reinforce their backline by signing a new defender in the upcoming transfer window. Numerous names have been mentioned as serious targets for the record Premier League champions with Antonio Silva, Jarrad Branthwaite and Goncalo Inacio being among them, but Todibo is reportedly their primary option.

Writing on X, Romano has reported that Man Utd were interested in signing Todibo last summer, but they eventually opted not to make a swoop for him. However, although they couldn’t manage to acquire his service last time around, Erik ten Hag’s side remain interested in him.

The journalist further claims that Todibo is likely to leave Nice ahead of next season to take the next step in his career and the French club could cash-in for a fee of around £34m. So, Man Utd could manage to secure his signature for a reasonable fee if they formalise their interest.

However, Romano states that other Premier League clubs are also keen on purchasing him so the Red Devils are expected to face a tough competition in getting any potential deal done for him this summer.

Todibo to Man Utd

But, considering Nice are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Englishman has also acquired a minority stake at Man Utd, the record Premier League champions are likely to win the race to sign the Frenchman if they make a concrete approach.

Romano wrote:

“Understand Jean-Clair Todibo will be valued by OGC Nice around £40m for the summer transfer window. He was already on Man United list since last summer but more clubs in PL and not only keep monitoring him. French international and Nice vice captain could be on the move.”

After joining Nice from Barcelona, the 24-year-old has managed to develop his career in the French top-flight over the last few years. So, it appears having been impressed by his displays, Man Utd have expressed their interest in signing him.

Todibo, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Frenchman is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to secure his signature to reinforce their backline.