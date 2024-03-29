Man Utd want to sign RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo



According to Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in landing the signature of RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo this summer.

Man United are aiming to strengthen their attack ahead of next season and they are looking into a deal for Olmo. The Spaniard has been in good form for Leipzig this campaign and Daily Mail that the Red Devils could make an approach to land his signature in the next transfer window.

The 25-year-old put pen-to-paper on a fresh long-term contract with Leipzig in June last year. He is now contracted to the German giants until the summer of 2027, but interested clubs could still prise him away due to the £52 million release clause in his deal.

Injury record

Olmo has had a relatively good season with Leipzig. He has registered 7 goals and 4 assists from 19 outings. The Spaniard has averaged a goal contribution in every 110 minutes for the Bundesliga outfit in all competitions.

Despite the positives, his injury record is a big cause for concern. Olmo has already missed 27 games for club and country with injuries this campaign and this is something that could deter clubs from signing him this summer.

United have been credited with an interest in his signature, but we would be amazed if the club make a proposal for an attacker, who has persistent injury issues. The club already have Anthony Martial who has gone through the same.

Martial has failed to stay injury free over the course of a campaign. His current contract concludes at the end of June and he is widely expected to be released on a free transfer despite the club having the option to keep him for a year.

Hence, United are more likely to stay away from Olmo. They could be better off signing a young winger with potential. Someone like Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao would be a fantastic signing for a slightly lesser transfer fee.