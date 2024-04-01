Man Utd or Chelsea could sign Ivan Toney for £60m

Manchester United and Chelsea might be able to sign talented English striker Ivan Toney for £60m in the summer, despite Brentford ideally demanding £100m to part ways with their star forward. This is according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth speaking on Give Me Sport.

Ivan Toney’s future has looked firmly away from Brentford rather than with them for quite some time now. Despite making an impressive return from his ban in January and contributing to the Bees’ Premier League campaign, it feels like he has outgrown Thomas Frank’s side and is ready to move to a top club.

Having joined Brentford in 2020, Toney has been an integral figure in Frank’s side as they continue to push and establish their position in the English top-flight. In 135 appearances for the Bees, Toney has scored 72 goals and provided 22 assists.

Anyone who has seen the 28-year-old play though would know that he is much more than just his goals and assists. Every young striker coming up on the blocks should look at and learn from Toney’s hold-up and build-up play. Any club signing him would be getting a top-class striker.

Advantage Chelsea?

Chelsea and Man Utd are said to be interested in securing his signature with both clubs reportedly making Toney a top summer target.

Speaking about the situationSky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth says, despite Brentford wanting £100m, interested clubs could sign Toney for closer to £60m due to his contract situation. Seth said via GMS.

“Do I expect him to go for £100m? Brentford will want £100m for him, but other clubs will be very, very aware that he’s unlikely to sign a new contract. He’s entered the final 12 months and they will probably use that to bring the price down. So £100m, probably not. You’re probably looking at around the £50m/£60m mark potentially. Ivan Toney will probably be a good deal for all parties then in the end because Brentford will get good money that they can replace Ivan Toney with and they’ve already started doing that haven’t they? They’ve already looked at other players and already signed players on pre-contracts ahead of the summer, so they’re already looking at life after Ivan Toney.”

Between the Red Devils and the Blues, it’s Chelsea who are more desperate to sign a high-profile number nine. Nicolas Jackson has blown hot and cold so far this season and the club has struggled for goals in general.

While Man Utd have also struggled for goals, the issue hasn’t been striker Rasmus Hojlund. Despite a slow start to life in Old Trafford, the Dane seems to be coming into his own and has regularly been amongst the goals whenever he has played in recent weeks.

Neither club is in a particularly promising position with regards to getting Champions League football for next season. Considering all these factors, Toney might choose to join Chelsea over Man Utd. It remains to be seen how much either club will have to pay to sign Toney but this promises to be an interesting transfer saga for the summer.