Tottenham ready to pay a premium for Albert Gudmundsson

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to pay around £34m to sign Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa at the end of the season, according to a report from Inter Live.

Former Tottenham director Fabio Paratici remains an influential figure within the north London club despite stepping down from his position in April 2023. The Italian is keen on signing the Iceland international at the end of the season and Tottenham could be willing to pay a premium for the attacker.

The report states that while Gudmundsson is valued at around £30m, under the advice of Paratici, Tottenham are ready to submit an offer worth up to £34m including bonuses. The offer would be £25m in cash with a further £9m in bonuses, and the deal is being driven by Paratici as he’s ‘fallen in love’ with the player.

As per Inter Live, it appears Spurs are hoping that offer will entice Genoa into a deal so they can beat Inter Milan to Gudmundsson’s signature, with the Serie A leaders also keen on the 26-year-old.

Tottenham need Gudmundsson

Gudmundsson has been in impressive form this season, scoring 13 goals across all competitions. He has four assists to his name as well and he is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three.

He could prove to be a quality addition to the Spurs attacking unit. The North London outfit need to add more goals to their side and the Iceland international seems like the ideal fit.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for him at this stage of his career and he will look to prove himself in the English top flight.

The proposed £34m deal could prove to be a reasonable investment if Gudmundsson manages to adapt to English football quickly and hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Let’s see if Spurs can get a deal agreed ahead of the summer window.