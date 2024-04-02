West Ham can guarantee higher salary to Mario Hermoso



According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), West Ham United are interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Mario Hermoso on a free transfer ahead of Inter Milan.

The Spaniard’s current deal with Atletico expires at the end of June and he has yet to be convinced over a renewal. He is free to discuss a pre-contract with a foreign club and Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Inter and West Ham are among his admirers.

The Nerazzurri are ready to offer a four-year contract worth £4.3 million per year with the option for another season. However, the Hammers are prepared to guarantee the centre-back a higher annual salary if he were to join them this summer.

David Moyes’ side will need to convince the La Liga winner with their sporting project, considering the Nerazzurri are a tempting destination for the defender with the opportunity to win trophies in the prime of his playing career.

Quality defender

West Ham need to freshen up their backline ahead of next season. Kurt Zouma has been the regular choice from the left central defensive position but it is quite clear that the Hammers need an upgrade on the 29-year-old.

Hermoso could be the solution for the club. The Spaniard is a strong ball-playing centre-back with a pass success rate of 87% this campaign. He has also caught the eye with his aerial presence, recoveries and tackling skills.

The 28-year-old also likes to clear his lines when required. Working under manager Diego Simeone has done wonders for the centre-back and he would bring some much-needed solidity to the Hammers defence if he joins them.

Hermoso, who can play as a left-back too, will want the right project at the next phase of his career. Inter seem favourites at the moment as they are on the cusp of Serie A glory which could entice the player to pen terms.

However, there is always the lure of moving to the Premier League which is a dream destination for many footballers. West Ham United may not be alone in the race with Aston Villa having also enquired over his availability.